Mobile internet services begin to restore in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have begun to restore after a two-day suspension due to security concerns, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, internet connectivity has been partially restored in several areas of the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the Metro Bus service remains suspended for the third consecutive day between Saddar Station and Pak Secretariat.

According to Metro Bus authorities, the suspension was carried out on the instructions of the district administration.

On October 10, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days.

A notification issued by the Secretary of the Home Department states that the Provincial Government of Punjab has received credible intelligence reports from law enforcement agencies indicating a serious and imminent threat to public peace, as well as the safety of life and property across the province.

Reports suggested planned terrorist activities involving groups such as RAW, TTP, and BLA. Authorities have strong concerns that certain political and sectarian elements may organize gatherings or demonstrations that could disrupt public order, the notification stated.