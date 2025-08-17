Mobile operators offer free calls in flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR: Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), have announced free calls in flood-affected areas to support citizens during the ongoing crisis.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, CMOs are providing free on-net voice calls (same network) to subscribers in the affected regions. This facility is available even to customers with zero balance, enabling them to stay connected with their families and emergency services in this critical time.

The PTA stated that more than 72 percent of the disrupted telecom sites have already been restored. Efforts are underway to restore the remaining sites at the earliest.

The Authority praised the timely response of CMOs in extending support to telecom consumers and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. PTA further assured that it will continue to monitor telecom services in flood-hit areas and provide regular updates.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released latest report on the loss of lives and property caused by recent heavy rains and flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA, 313 people lost their lives and 156 were injured in various incidents. Among the deceased are 263 men, 29 women, and 21 children, while the injured include 123 men, 23 women, and 10 children.

The report highlights that 159 houses were damaged, including 97 partially damaged and 62 completely destroyed.