Mobile phone service ‘partially suspended’ in These Karachi areas

Mobile phone services and internet connectivity have been severely disrupted in various parts of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, several major areas of the city have been affected, including M.A Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and areas around Lyari Expressway.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori chaired a meeting of security arrangements in Karachi.

Addressing the meeting, he directed the police officials to ensure the effective and integrated security arrangements for the religious gatherings of renowned religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik in Karachi.

The Governor also directed to formulate a comprehensive plan to maintain the flow of traffic in the city.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements on the arrival of renowned religious scholar Dr. Zakir Naik who arrived in Karachi.