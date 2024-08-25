Mobile phone service to remain suspended in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Following the firing incident between two religious groups in Golimar area, the Sindh Home Department decided to suspend cellular services in various districts of the province including Karachi, tomorrow, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The service will be entirely shut down in Karachi and Hyderabad as part of security measures.

Additionally, mobile phone services will be unavailable in several other districts, including Dadu, Thatta, Sajawal, Khairpur, and Larkana. However, services will remain operational in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur.

The decision aims to ensure safety and security during Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum procession and gatherings which will observed tomorrow in Karachi and other areas of Sindh.

Earlier in the day, some unidentified gunmen opened fire on an Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) rally, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to nine others. The incident has intensified tensions in the area, prompting a large-scale police response to restore order.

The shooting occurred while an ASWJ rally was passing through Golimar. According to police officials, the attackers, whose identities remain unknown, ambushed the rally and pelted stones at them, leading to chaos and panic among the participants. The situation quickly escalated, with violent clashes erupting between two religious groups in the area.

Police Surgeon Dr. Sumiya confirmed that two bodies of the Golimar firing incident were transported to different hospitals: one to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and the other to Civil Hospital. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital, and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the attack on Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, the atmosphere in Golimar and its surrounding areas became extremely tense. In response, police reinforcements were rapidly deployed to the scene to control the situation.