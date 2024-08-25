Karachi: Two killed, nine injured in Golimar firing incident

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) rally, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to nine others. The incident has intensified tensions in the area, prompting a large-scale police response to restore order.

The shooting occurred while an ASWJ rally was passing through Golimar. According to police officials, the attackers, whose identities remain unknown, ambushed the rally and pelted stones at them, leading to chaos and panic among the participants. The situation quickly escalated, with violent clashes erupting between two religious groups in the area.

Police Surgeon Dr. Sumiya confirmed that two bodies of the Golimar firing incident were transported to different hospitals: one to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and the other to Civil Hospital. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital, and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the attack on Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, the atmosphere in Golimar and its surrounding areas became extremely tense. In response, police reinforcements were rapidly deployed to the scene to control the situation.

Despite their efforts, the violence spilled over, as angry mobs took to the streets, setting ablaze several vehicles, including a bus, truck, high-roof van, rickshaw, and three motorcycles. The arson led to significant traffic disruptions, particularly on the road from Patel Para to Nazimabad.

The Golimar firing incident occurred a day before the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), which will be observed on Monday, August 26, across the country.

The police revealed that as the rally passed through Rizvia, stones were thrown at the participants, which triggered retaliatory gunfire from both sides. The authorities have since launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and the motives behind the attack.

DIG West Irfan Baloch stated that the situation in Golimar had been brought under control after the initial clashes between the two religious groups. A heavy police presence, along with Rangers, remains in the area to prevent any further incidents.

In response to the violence, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Lanjhar contacted the IG Sindh and Additional IG to demand an immediate report on the incident.

He instructed the police to take swift action to restore law and order, emphasizing that those responsible for the violence, including arson and firing, should be apprehended immediately. The minister reiterated that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands or disrupt public peace.