New details emerge in minor girl’s murder case in Karachi

KARACHI: New details emerged in the case of a 10-year-old girl’s body found in a garbage dump in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South District revealed that that the deceased girl – identified as Ganga – was a resident of Farrier area of Karachi.

The law enforcer stated that the investigation into the case is underway to arrest the individuals behind the heinous incident.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori had a telephonic conversation with IG Sindh to discuss the tragic incident in Saddar.

During the call, Governor Tesori emphasized the need for all possible measures to be taken to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.

In response, IG Sindh assured the Governor that the individuals involved would be swiftly brought to justice.

It is worth noting here that a body of 12-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump in Karachi on Sunday.

As per details, the body of a girl was found from a garbage dump in Lucky Star area of Saddar, Karachi.

The body has been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.