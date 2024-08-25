web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

New details emerge in minor girl’s murder case in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: New details emerged in the case of a 10-year-old girl’s body found in a garbage dump in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South District revealed that that the deceased girl – identified as Ganga – was a resident of Farrier area of Karachi.

The law enforcer stated that the investigation into the case is underway to arrest the individuals behind the heinous incident.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori had a telephonic conversation with IG Sindh to discuss the tragic incident in Saddar.

During the call, Governor Tesori emphasized the need for all possible measures to be taken to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.

In response, IG Sindh assured the Governor that the individuals involved would be swiftly brought to justice.

It is worth noting here that a body of 12-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump in Karachi on Sunday.

As per details, the body of a girl was found from a garbage dump in Lucky Star area of Saddar, Karachi.

The body has been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.