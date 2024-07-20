Mobile phone smuggling bid foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle mobile phones at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the custom officials stated that two passengers were arrested upon their arrival at Karachi airport from Dubai.

The customs officials also recovered 28 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 50 suits and 40 water bottles valuing over Rs 6,451,000.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the two passengers under the customs act.