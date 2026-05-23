Mobile Phone Winners List Issued by Govt- Check Here!
- By Web Desk -
- May 23, 2026
LAHORE: The results (winners’ list) of the second lucky draw under the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Kissan Card program have been formally announced, with several fortunate farmers winning mobile phones through the scheme, ARY News reported.
According to an official advertisement issued by the Government of Punjab, this special draw was exclusively held for farmers who had cleared their Kissan Card bills.
In this second round, 10 lucky farmers from various districts across the province were selected to receive premium mobile phones.
Complete List of Winners’ Districts
The official announcement detailed that the winning farmers hail from the following areas:
Bahawalnagar
Faisalabad
Bhakkar
Rahim Yar Khan
Lodhran
Multan
Chowk Sarwar Shaheed
Sargodha
Sialkot
Chishtian
The initiative aims to reward active Kissan Card users while encouraging the farming community to adopt digital systems and modern agricultural facilities.
The Punjab government has directed the successful candidates to contact their respective local agriculture officials with their identity documents (CNIC) to claim their prizes.
Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasized that the government is simplifying the process of providing agricultural facilities, subsidies, and other state privileges to farmers. For further information or assistance, the farming community can contact the agriculture helpline at 0800-17000.
List of the Winners.