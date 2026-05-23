LAHORE: The results (winners’ list) of the second lucky draw under the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Kissan Card program have been formally announced, with several fortunate farmers winning mobile phones through the scheme, ARY News reported.

According to an official advertisement issued by the Government of Punjab, this special draw was exclusively held for farmers who had cleared their Kissan Card bills.

In this second round, 10 lucky farmers from various districts across the province were selected to receive premium mobile phones.

Complete List of Winners’ Districts

The official announcement detailed that the winning farmers hail from the following areas:

Bahawalnagar

Faisalabad

Bhakkar

Rahim Yar Khan

Lodhran

Multan

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

Sargodha

Sialkot

Chishtian

The initiative aims to reward active Kissan Card users while encouraging the farming community to adopt digital systems and modern agricultural facilities.

The Punjab government has directed the successful candidates to contact their respective local agriculture officials with their identity documents (CNIC) to claim their prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasized that the government is simplifying the process of providing agricultural facilities, subsidies, and other state privileges to farmers. For further information or assistance, the farming community can contact the agriculture helpline at 0800-17000.

List of the Winners.