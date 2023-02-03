Mobile phones, junk food, energy drinks banned in schools

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department on Friday introduced stringent measures for students in Punjab private schools, banning mobile phones within the school premises, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued here, the education department has banned mobile phones, junk food and energy drinks in all private schools of Punjab.

The notification directed authorities of all the private schools to ensure strict compliance with the new instructions. The monitoring teams will visit private schools on regular basis to check the implementation on new measures.

The move comes after a video of the girl being tortured by her classmates in Lahore school went viral on social media.

Read: INQUIRY LAUNCHED AFTER VIDEO OF CLASSMATES TORTURNING STUDENT GOES VIRAL

Four school girls were booked in a case for allegedly manhandling their class fellow at a private school in Lahore. The suspects, however, were later granted pre-arrest bail by Lahore court.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was also registered on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, named Imran.

The FIR stated that the accused drug addict Jannat tortured the victim with her sister Kainat, Umaima, and Noor Rehman and later stole the daughter’s gold chain as well.

Comments