Mobile SIMs of unvaccinated people in Sindh to be blocked in four phases

KARACHI: Sindh health department has conveyed a four-phase strategy to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to block mobile SIMs of unvaccinated people in the province amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to the handout, the action against unvaccinated people would be taken in four phases and initially, a warning would be sent to them to get vaccinated or face blocking of their mobile SIM.

In the second phase, the health department has recommended a ban on social media accounts of unvaccinated people. The calling services will be suspended in the third phase while the fourth phase will end up in complete blocking of mobile SIM.

On Friday, the Sindh government decided to approach Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block SIMs of unvaccinated people amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

The decision was shared by the Spokesman for the Sindh government and Adviser to CM Sindh on Environment Murtaza Wahab from his Twitter handle.

He said that the provincial government would approach National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and PTA to block SIMs of unvaccinated people.

Read More: COVID SURGE: BUSINESS HOURS, RESTAURANTS, MARRIAGE HALLS FACE FRESH CURBS FROM SINDH GOVT

Chief Minister Sindh has also said that the PTA would be approached through the federal government to send messages to users to get vaccinated and those not getting a jab in a week will face blocking of their SIMs.

The chief minister further directed the provincial authorities to communicate the Sindh government’s decision to the NCOC.