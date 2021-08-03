Sindh govt announces COVID vaccination via mobile units in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Spokesman for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that the provincial government plans to vaccinate 250,000 people today besides also beginning COVID vaccination through mobile units in Karachi and Hyderabad, which are among the worst hit in the fourth virus wave, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, Adviser to Chief Minister on Environment Murtaza Wahab said that 222,000 people received COVID jabs in Sindh on Monday and they plan to increase it to 250,000 today.

Responding to crowding at vaccination centres, the provincial government spokesman said that when 100,000 people would come out on Karachi roads then there would be scenes of congregations at these places.

We have taken measures to address it and have notified 11 centres that will be dealing vaccination process round the clock, he said and added that mobile units would also be vaccinating people in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He urged the masses to wear their masks and implement COVID SOPs whenever they go out for the vaccination process.

Murtaza Wahab lamented the PTI leaders for politicizing the provincial decision to impose lockdown in Sindh province and said that ignoring the spread of delta variant in the province could result in uncontrollable events.

He lamented that people only paid importance to vaccination after the provincial government announced to block mobile SIMs. “They do not care for their lives and mobile SIM is more important to them than their lives,” he said.