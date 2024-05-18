Mobs target Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek

BISHKEK: Several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence around student hostels in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, ARY News reported.

Violent clashes have erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan issued an advisory to the Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal,” Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Saturday.

“We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity.”

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokeswoman for the Pakistani foreign office, said the Pakistani embassy had responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families.

She said Pakistan’s envoy and his team were available on the emergency contact numbers: +996555554476 and +996507567667.

“In case the numbers do not connect because of phone traffic, please text/WhatsApp,” Baloch said on X.

‘No Pakistani student died in Bishkek violence’

However, contrary to the social media posts, the embassy said that so far, they had received no confirmed reports of death or rape of any Pakistani student there.

According to a public notice issued by the embassy, there had been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening.

Quoting the Kyrgyz press, it said that the matter boiled over after a video of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt was shared on May 13.

It said that some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PM Shehbaz directs to assist students

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the violent situation in Bishkek and expressed concern for Pakistani students.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance,” he wrote on X.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government had established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students in Bishkek, amidst the incidents of mob violence.

While calling the reports of mob attacks on students “extremely concerning”, the foreign minister instructed the Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them.