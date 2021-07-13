Model Nayab’s cause of death still unknown

LAHORE: Despite making progress in model Nayab Nadeem’s murder case, investigators have failed to ascertain the cause of death and motive for the crime as yet, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News obtained the post-mortem report of the deceased model Nayab Nadeem, however, the cause of her death could not be ascertained as yet.

According to the post-mortem report, Nayab had not been raped before being murdered, however, torture marks were found on her neck. It emerged that Nayab had vomited before her death and the medico-legal officer detected blood clots in her mouth.

The post-mortem was conducted 40 to 48 hours after Nayab’s death, the report read, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained in the report of the forensic agency.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the Lahore-based model Nayab Nadeem had a quarrel with her friends in the night she was brutally killed.

Detailing the progress, the Lahore police said that model Nayab went to a party of her friends on the night of her murder.

The police started investigations from the friends of the model who were part of the quarrel besides also scrutinizing their mobile records.

Earlier, police had acquired footage from the CCTV cameras installed around the victim’s home in Lahore’s DHA. “A suspicious man is spotted in the footage roaming around her residence before the murder,” they said.