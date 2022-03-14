Model police stations to be restored in Karachi

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed authorities concerned to restore model police stations aimed at controlling the law and order situation in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to details, initially, six police stations in the port city will be reemerged into model stations.

PS Clifton and PS Boat Basin will be remerged and will form the Model Police Station Clifton; PS Ferozabad and PS Bahadurabad will form Model PS Ferozabad; and PS Liaquatabad and PS Supermarket will form Model PS Liaquatabad.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi had established model police stations during his first tenure in Karachi in 2019. The next AIGP Imran Yaqoob had suspended Ghulam Nabi orders of model police stations.

The features of model police stations included: they would follow the beat system. Each beat will have its own vehicle and motorcycle squads, to be manned by adequate manpower.

Besides, such police stations will have an eight-hour shift and ample funds to make them self-sufficient.

Recently, Karachi police have prepared a draft law for e-tagging of street criminals with Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon saying that 11,000 suspects will be placed under electronic monitoring.

According to the draft law prepared by AIG Karachi, this will be the first time the police will use the technology in Pakistan and anyone found involved in repeating a crime will be monitored for two years through e-tagging.

The suspect could only acquire bail after submitting an affidavit assuring that he would not go out of a certain area during the period of electronic surveillance.

The GPS device will be monitoring the live movement of the suspect and if he is found involved in any criminal activity again then the punishment will be multiplied.

