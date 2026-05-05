Model Town police bust honey trap gang in Lahore

LAHORE: Police have arrested a four-member honey trap gang, including two women, involved in extorting citizens in the Kahna area of Lahore, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Model Town Police, the suspects used social media and online platforms to lure victims and extort money. Initially, male members of the gang would contact targets and later connect them with female accomplices.

The women would then lure victims to a location under various pretexts. Once there, the gang allegedly filmed them in compromising situations and used the footage to blackmail them, threatening to release the videos if their demands were not met.

Police said the gang also demanded large sums of money, either in cash or through online transfers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town, Asad Ali, said the suspects would trap innocent citizens, detain them unlawfully, and demand hefty payments for their release.

He added that a few days ago, the gang targeted a man identified as Ashiq in the Kahna area and extorted money from him through online transactions.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Zeeshan, Mudassir, Sumaira, and Noreen. Police said further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the gang’s activities, including the number of accomplices involved and victims targeted.

Authorities reiterated that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains a top priority, and such operations will continue.