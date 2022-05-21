Moderate earthquake hits parts of Sindh province

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Dadu and other surrounding areas of it in the Sindh province on Saturday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed.

According to the NSMC, the epicentre of the tremors was recorded at 33 kilometres north-west of Dadu at 15 kilometres underneath.

Last year, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Karachi in December 2021 and Zahid Rafi, the director, earthquake monitoring at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Karachi was “surprising” for the Met department.

Director Seismology Division Rafi said it was surprising for them to witness a high-magnitude earthquake hitting Karachi with an epicenter within the city.

“We have not witnessed this magnitude of tremors generating from within Karachi and previously tremors of just over 3.1 have been generated from a mountainous area in the outskirts of the city,” he said.

He said that Karachi has other fault lines and we will be examining them in order to study its future impacts. “There are some fault lines which possess risk to Karachi,” he said.

Comments