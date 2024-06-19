Moderate earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors of jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported 4.7 magnitude earthquake with 98 kilometers depth and epicenter in southeastern Afghanistan.

Moderate intensity earthquake tremors reported in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swat and adjoining region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Tremors were also reported in Malakand, Lower Dir, Mansehra districts and Hazara division in KP.

According to reports tremors also felt in North and South Waziristan districts.

No casualties are damages yet reported in the quake.

Earlier on June 02 an earthquake with 4.8 magnitude jolted Swat and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The quake’s epicenter was Tajikistan border, at the depth of 195 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property reported from the area.

On May 3, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted Khuzdar district of Balochistan.