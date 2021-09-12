Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Swat region and adjoining areas, National Seismic Monitoring Centre confirmed Sunday, ARY News reported.

The moderate intensity tremors in the morning jolted Swat district and the outskirts, according to reports.

The reported depth of the quake, as NSMC says, was 150 kilometers while its originating center was Hindu Kash mountain range in Afghanistan.

No casualty has been reported so far from the tremors.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was reported in the Swat region and adjacent areas on August 19.

The reported depth of the quake was 118 kilometers while the epicentre of the quake was Hindu Kash mountain range.

It is to be mentioned here that deadly Kashmir earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005, claimed several thousands of lives and injured and displaced hundreds of thousands others.

It was centred near the city of Muzaffarabad, and also affected nearby Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas of the region.