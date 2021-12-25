‘Work on modern KCR project to start next month’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, revealed on Saturday work on the modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project would start from next month in January, ARY News reported.

He announced this while speaking during ARY News programme Aitraz Hai.

“The construction work on the new KCR project would start from January 2022,” he said, adding that significant progress was made on all five projects of KTP including Green Line BRT Project, K-IV Water project, cleaning of three nullahs, Karachi Circular Railways and Railway Freight Corridor.

While speaking on the Green Line BRT project, which began commercial operations today, the minister said: “The bus service will begin its full-fledged operations from January 10.”

It is worth mentioning here that a new KCR was being built with an estimated cost of Rs220 billion on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking for the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project this year in September.

KCR project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalised cost of the project is Rs20.71 billion on a cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

KCR envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

