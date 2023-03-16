Modern security cameras at airports still non-functional

KARACHI: The modern cameras installed at international airports including Karachi to identify suspects and wanted persons have not been made functional so far despite spending a year, ARY News reported.

Due to conflicts of concerned institutions, the modern security cameras at airports have not been made functional after spending a year.

The Border Management System (BMS) will be controlled by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), meanwhile Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs will control Facial Recognition System (FRS) system.

A fixed system based on capturing and scanning images of individuals was declared the responsibility of the Airport Security Force (ASF).

On the other hand, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) did not assign a camera monitoring room to any institution yet.

With the support of Japan, high-resolution cameras were installed at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan airports to record images of every person entering the terminal building. Modern cameras will also enable the authorities to make 60% of blurred images recognizable.

The image of the suspect or wanted person will be flashed in the alarm monitoring room along with the relevant camera number, which will help the authorities to stop or arrest those persons in a short time.

The replacement of faulty cameras would cost $3,000 within the period of three years after its activation. It was learnt that the concerned institution will be declared responsible for any kind of fault developed in the monitoring system.

