Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta teases exciting new content

The Call of Duty NEXT showcase will be live streamed to the public before the doors open to the Early Access Beta, revealing more information about Modern Warfare 4’s gameplay features, such as the Gunsmith and map design.

It will also feature more than a thousand creators broadcasting worldwide playing the game hands-on.

Early Access Beta (August 21 – August 25) This phase will be open for players that pre-order the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or on PC. In this stage, players can experience 9 multiplayer modes – with classics like Team Deathmatch and Domination, and a brand-new game mode titled, ‘Kill Block’.

They can also play on 6 new multiplayer maps – with 5 new ones and another that was in a previous CoD game. Players can also experience the single-player story for the first time as the ‘Entrenched’ mission is available.

For the first time ever: Multiplayer. Campaign. Call of Duty: Warzone. All in one Beta. Be there to see it first at NEXT. Be there to play it first, pre-order Modern Warfare 4 for Beta Early Access: https://t.co/oyl7FeW4X9 pic.twitter.com/HznqgGElMI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 14, 2026

Open Beta & Switch 2 Beta (August 28 – September 1)The second week of the Beta will be open to all players on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It will also support players using the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2, and provide them with two extra multi-player modes including ‘Hijack’ and ‘Combat Outpost’.

The game will now also support the new battle royale ‘Zodiac’, which will only be available on the final weekend of the Beta. The ‘Entrenched’ Campaign will also remain accessible throughout the second weekend as well.

Key Overlook of MW4 Launch Date: October 23, 2026 Campaign Early Access: October 16, 2026 (only for Digital Pre-orders) Supported Consoles: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam, Battle.net), and Nintendo Switch 2.

Early Access Beta Dates: August 21 – August 25, 2026 Open Beta Dates: August 28 – September 1, 2026 Lead Developer: Infinity WardMW4 will be set in Korea and involve a rogue operation guided by Captain Price.

The Gunplay and movement options have been reworked and it will also feature the return of the DMZ mode.