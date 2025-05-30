India’s Deep State and the Rise of Narendra Modi

The term “deep state” refers to a shadowy network of influential actors—bureaucrats, intelligence officials, military personnel, and corporate elites—who operate behind the scenes to shape political outcomes. In India, the concept of a deep state is often debated, with some arguing it played a pivotal role in bringing Narendra Modi to power in 2014 and sustaining his dominance through 2019 and beyond.

By 2014, India was grappling with economic stagnation, rampant corruption scandals under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, and a perceived leadership vacuum. The Congress-led UPA, in power since 2004, faced criticism for policy paralysis and inability to address growing public discontent. Scandals like the 2G spectrum case and Commonwealth Games corruption eroded public trust, creating fertile ground for a strong, decisive leader.

Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, emerged as a polarizing yet charismatic figure. His track record of economic development in Gujarat, coupled with his Hindu nationalist credentials, made him a compelling candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, his rise from a regional leader to the national stage required more than just political acumen—it demanded strategic support from powerful networks.

The Alleged Role of India’s Deep State

India’s deep state, if it exists, is thought to comprise elements within the bureaucracy, intelligence agencies like the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), corporate tycoons, and sections of the media. These actors are believed to influence political outcomes through funding, information control, and strategic maneuvering. Several factors suggest their involvement in Modi’s ascent:

1. Corporate Backing and Financial Muscle

Modi’s campaign in 2014 was a spectacle of unprecedented scale, with slick branding, high-tech rallies, and a robust social media presence. This required massive financial resources, which many speculate came from India’s corporate elite. Industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, who later became closely associated with Modi’s government, were rumored to have provided significant funding. The deep state, in this context, could include corporate actors who saw Modi as a business-friendly leader capable of pushing pro-market reforms.

The 2014 election saw the BJP outspend its rivals by a wide margin, with estimates suggesting campaign costs exceeded ₹5,000 crore (roughly $800 million at the time). Opaque funding mechanisms, including electoral bonds introduced later, fueled speculation that corporate deep state elements bankrolled Modi’s campaign to ensure a government aligned with their interests.

2. Intelligence and Bureaucratic Support

India’s intelligence agencies have historically played a role in shaping political narratives, often discreetly. During the UPA years, leaks of sensitive information, such as details of corruption scandals, were strategically timed to weaken the government. Some analysts suggest that elements within the IB and RAW, frustrated with the UPA’s perceived inefficiencies, may have tacitly supported Modi’s rise by ensuring a steady flow of damaging information against Congress leaders.

Additionally, key bureaucrats, particularly those in economic and security roles, reportedly aligned with Modi’s vision of a strong, centralized government. This bureaucratic alignment helped streamline governance post-2014, as seen in the swift implementation of policies like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetization.

3. Media Manipulation and Narrative Control

The media played a crucial role in shaping Modi’s image as a decisive, development-oriented leader. Major news outlets, allegedly influenced by corporate owners with ties to the BJP, provided extensive coverage of Modi’s Gujarat model while downplaying controversies like the 2002 Gujarat riots. Social media campaigns, amplified by troll armies and PR firms, created a larger-than-life persona for Modi, branding him as the solution to India’s woes.

This orchestrated media blitz suggests the involvement of a coordinated network capable of controlling narratives—a hallmark of deep state operations. The role of firms like Cambridge Analytica, which later faced scrutiny for manipulating elections globally, also raises questions about external actors collaborating with domestic forces to bolster Modi’s campaign.

4. Hindu Nationalist Ecosystem

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, is often cited as a core component of India’s deep state. The RSS, with its vast network of volunteers and affiliated organizations, mobilized grassroots support for Modi. Its influence extends into education, media, and even sections of the bureaucracy, creating a parallel power structure that rivals formal state institutions.

The RSS’s role in Modi’s rise cannot be overstated. It provided ideological coherence, logistical support, and a ready-made voter base. While not a “deep state” in the traditional sense, its ability to operate outside public scrutiny while influencing policy and elections aligns with deep state characteristics.

Since 2014, Modi’s government has been accused of centralizing power in ways that suggest deep state entrenchment. The appointment of loyalists to key bureaucratic and judicial positions, the use of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders, and the growing influence of corporate cronies all point to a system where power is concentrated among a select few. Whether this reflects a pre-existing deep state or the creation of a new one under Modi remains a matter of debate.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARYNews or its management.