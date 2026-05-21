Modi ignores Norwegian journalist’s questions in Oslo

OSLO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again declined to answer questions from international media during his visit to Norway, drawing attention to concerns over press freedom and human rights in India.

Modi was in Norway as part of a two-day tour of Northern Europe. He attended a joint media appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.

As the two leaders were leaving the venue, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng called out to Modi, asking: “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” However, the Indian premier did not respond.

Lyng later shared a video of the exchange on social media platform X and raised concerns regarding press freedom and human rights in India. Additional videos circulating online showed her attempting to ask follow-up questions before officials intervened.

At a later press briefing held by Indian diplomats, Lyng asked: “Why should we trust you? Can you try to stop the human rights violations that go on in your country?”

A Norwegian reporter asked Narendra Modi why he wouldn’t speak to the media after a press conference in Oslo. #IndiaOut pic.twitter.com/IPmeNsi2NU — Revolt (@revolt_71) May 20, 2026

Speaking to BBC Hindi afterward, Lyng defended her approach, saying it was her “duty to ask” the questions.

“I know that your prime minister does not like to take questions, but it was my duty to ask,” she said.

She added that her concerns were based on reports and assessments from international organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Lyng also addressed criticism and online trolling by BJP-led media she faced following the incident, saying confrontational journalism often requires persistence in seeking answers from public officials.

“That’s how confrontational journalism works. You have to try to interrupt. You have to try to get more answers, and the answers that you are looking for,” she told BBC Hindi.

Notably, Modi has not held a traditional solo press conference since taking office in 2014 and has rarely answered direct questions from journalists during foreign visits.

According to the latest World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, India ranked 157th out of 180 countries, while Norway retained its position as one of the world’s top-ranked countries for press freedom.