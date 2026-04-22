Chennai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu has sparked widespread discussion online, with several social media users commenting on his change in attire and appearance, raising questions over skin tone.

Modi departed Delhi in formal clothing but appeared at his Tamil Nadu event dressed in traditional South Indian attire, including a cream shirt and a dhoti-style shawl.

Some users also pointed out what they perceived as a noticeable difference in his skin tone, describing it as more “sun-kissed” or darker compared to his earlier public appearances the same day.

This led to a wave of online reactions, with critics questioning whether the change was natural or the result of makeup or lighting differences.

Several social media accounts mocked the rapid transformation, comparing it to cinematic “method acting” or costume changes. Others framed it as an attempt to culturally connect with a regional audience, while critics argued it appeared overly performative.

Its very strange and funny… In all his TV and Tweet pics.. Modi looks fair like Sonia… But when he goes to Tamil Nadu.. he becomes dark like Kamaraj.. Is he deliberately putting up dark makeup?… pic.twitter.com/Csno4H68af — MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) April 19, 2026

Some users also called it racism.

BanterBallHQ says Prime Minister Modi has sunk so low in his bid to win elections that he is now campaigning in Tamil Nadu wearing dark skin makeup.

Prime Minister Modi has sunk so low in his bid to win elections that he is now campaigning in Tamil Nadu wearing dark skin makeup. Is this not racist? Is this not an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu? How far is too far for the sake of winning an election? Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lKjfzr95ij — BanterBallHQ (@BanterBallHQ) April 20, 2026

Another, Mediacrooks, drew comparisons to how Modi appears in different public settings.

It wrote its very strange and funny… In all his TV and Tweet pics.. Modi looks fair like Sonia… But when he goes to Tamil Nadu.. he becomes dark like Kamaraj.. Is he deliberately putting up dark makeup?.

Prime minister Modi did Dark skin tone makeup for Tamil Nadu election campaign ! pic.twitter.com/WJoE9cUkWe — Manish kumar singh (@manishkrsingh04) April 19, 2026

User Hemlata Meena also commented on the perceived shift, calling it a calculated transformation. She said Just imagine, how much of a chameleon this man is! He darkened his skin tone with makeup for the Tamil Nadu rally!