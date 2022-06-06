“Modi’s India has become dangerous territory for Muslims”

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a dangerous territory for Muslims, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister wrote: “Modi’s India has become a dangerous territory for Muslims; extremists are now openly using religious hatred as weapon of destruction for political opponents.”

Modi’s #Endia have become a dangerous territory for Muslims, extremists are now openly using religious hatred as weapon of destruction for political opponents, recent blasphemous remarks are part of agenda every sane human must condemn the politics of hatred — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 6, 2022

“Recent blasphemous remarks are part of agenda every sane human must condemn the politics of hatred,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz has said that recent irreverent remarks given by BJP spokesperson disrespecting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is actually the Modi govt’s anti-Muslim mindset.

Modi is playing with fire. Recent irreverent remarks given by his spokesperson disrespecting our beloved prophet Mohammad PBUH is actually the Modi govt’s anti Muslim mindset . We strongly condemn this act & support commercial boycott of Indian products by Islamic countries. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) June 6, 2022

“We strongly condemn this act and support commercial boycott of Indian products by Islamic countries,” the Senator added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of India’s BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The foreign office spokesman in a statement shared that it was conveyed that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

The government of India is also reminded of its obligations under international law to take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace.

Pakistan called upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take cognizance of and stop the dangerously rising ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India.

