Modric extends contract with AC Milan

Croatian veteran Luka Modric has extended his contract with AC Milan by one season, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The midfielder will turn 41 in less than two months’ time but has committed to Milan until June 30, 2027.

Modric joined the Italian heavyweights in 2025, scoring two goals in 37 matches last season.

“One of the finest and most iconic players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt,” AC Milan said in a statement.

Modric was a finalist at the 2018 World Cup with Croatia, also picking up that year’s Ballon d’Or, and won six Champions League titles while playing for Real Madrid between 2012 to 2025.

“Ci vediamo presto” 🔜

Parola di Luka Modrić pic.twitter.com/IybmopjSyg — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 23, 2026

At this summer’s World Cup, he led Croatia to the round of 32, where they suffered a dramatic elimination at the hands of Portugal.

Having finished fifth in Serie A following a disappointing season, AC Milan have changed their coach, with former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim taking over from Massimiliano Allegri.

They have also signed Portuguese centre-forward Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain for over 70 million euros ($80 million), as well as Spanish defender Mario Gila from Lazio for 30 million euros, according to specialist football website Transfermarkt.