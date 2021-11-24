Moeed urges world to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has urged the international community to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

In an interview with CNN, he said Pakistan is doing whatever it can and sending the supplies. He said we have also offered to become the air and land bridge for the international organizations to send the necessary supplies to Afghanistan.

The adviser said according to the World Food Program, about twenty-three million Afghans are going to be acutely short of food this winter.

He said the western media outlets are reporting that women are selling their children to get household commodities. Yusuf said the real issue is why not the international humanitarian organizations are being allowed to get money in Afghanistan to provide assistance in kind and provide salaries to the health staff.

Responding to a question, Moeed Yusuf said that border management is crucial for us because we cannot afford the international terrorists in Afghanistan again create trouble for us.

He said that it was India and the Afghan intelligence who were supporting them in the past twenty years.

