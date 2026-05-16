Mohammad Abbas bags unique milestone

Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas bagged a unique milestone on Saturday against Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The 36-year-old completed 100 Test wickets away from home, when he got the wicket of captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, caught behind.

The dismissal marked his third in the ongoing fixture, as he had also removed both Bangladeshi openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tanzid Hasan, and helped him breach the 100-wicket barrier in away Tests.

He became only the sixth Pakistan pacer to achieve this feat.

Abbas joins Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, Mohammad Amir and Umar Gul in the list.

It is worth mentioning here that his bowling average of 23.02 has been the best amongst the six bowlers with more than 100 Test wickets outside the country.

Overall, Abbas has taken 109 Test wickets in 51 innings, meaning he was accounted for just nine dismissals in Pakistan during his international red-ball career, which began in 2017.