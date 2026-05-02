Mohammad Ali fined for code of conduct breach

Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Mohammad Ali has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during the Eliminator 2 clash against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 33-year-old fast bowler was found guilty of a Level 1 offence following an on-field altercation with United batter Mark Chapman during the 16th over of the innings.

The incident involved a heated exchange between the two players, drawing the attention of match officials.

According to the official statement, Ali was found to have violated Article 2.21 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.”

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction without contest.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Shahid Saikat, with match referee Roshan Mahanama imposing the penalty.

Despite the disciplinary action, Ali featured prominently in the match, returning figures of 2 for 44 from his four overs. However, he was also the most expensive bowler for Hyderabad in what turned out to be a tense, last-over contest.

The Kingsmen eventually edged past Islamabad United in a thrilling finish, with Hunain Shah successfully defending six runs in the final over to seal victory and book their spot in the PSL 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi.