Mohammad Amir backs ‘young players’ amid T20 defeat in New Zealand

Despite the T20 series loss against New Zealand, the former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir expressed his support to the newly appointed skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, ARY News reported.

The former fast bowler came forward to his social media, X (formerly Twitter), and expressed his support for the young Pakistani team which has recently lost four T20 matches against New Zealand.

Mohammad Amir, in his tweet, stated that attempting different strategies requires time and patience to get positive results, only four matches ‘can’t decide the destiny of the youngsters’.

bhai jaan khud 4 saal maze kiye hain bachon k 4 matches k failure se khuch hurt ni hwa jab different cheezen try ki jati hain un ko time dena parta hai bara simple hai 🤗.#PakistanCricket — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 20, 2024

He urged the fans to support the Pakistan Cricket Team despite their recent loss, as they are trying different strategies to bolster the strength of their bench players.