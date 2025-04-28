Fawad Alam hails Mohammad Amir as one of the smartest bowlers

Former Pakistan left-handed batter Fawad Alam has hailed Mohammad Amir as one of the smartest bowlers of the current era.

Speaking on a private TV show, Fawad Alam was asked whether Mohammad Amir is a better bowler compared to today’s ‘premium’ pacers. He responded by praising Aamir’s skill set and cricketing intelligence.

Fawad said Amir uses his mind effectively while bowling and knows exactly how to dismiss top players like Babar Azam.

He admitted that while Mohammad Amir can sometimes be expensive, his ability to bowl with intelligence sets him apart on the field.

Courtesy video

Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir was pumped up after dismissing Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Sunday.

Set to chase 179, Babar Azam opened the innings with Saim Ayub at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Saim Ayub continued his dismal run in the PSL 10 as he was dismissed after scoring just five runs off four balls.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain, however, looked in fine touch and hit a six and four to reach 12 off seven deliveries.

However, Mohammad Amir provided a major breakthrough to his team in the third over of the innings when he dismissed Babar Azam with a peach of a delivery.