Mohammad Amir calls Abhishek Sharma a slogger

LAHORE: Mohammad Amir has offered a frank critique of Abhishek Sharma ahead of the high-profile India–Pakistan showdown in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

Speaking on a television programme, the former Pakistan fast bowler questioned the Indian opener’s technique and consistency, describing him as more of an aggressive hitter than a technically refined batter.

“From what I’ve seen, if I’m being completely honest, he looks like a slogger to me,” Amir remarked. “He goes hard at almost every ball. If it comes off, it comes off — but more often than not, the risk of failure is higher.”

Amir highlighted what he sees as Sharma’s inconsistent returns, suggesting that the left-hander often produces one big score among several low ones. He also expressed concerns about Sharma’s technique, saying his approach appears to rely heavily on power rather than solid fundamentals.

Amir acknowledged the threat Sharma poses when in form, noting that he can dismantle any bowling attack on his day. However, he added that the batter still seems susceptible to quality variations, particularly slower balls and subtle swing.

Amir concluded that he would regard Sharma as a complete batter only when he consistently handles movement and demonstrates stronger technical control.

Despite the criticism, Sharma’s T20I record remains striking. He has amassed 1,297 runs in 39 matches at a blistering strike rate of 194.95, including two centuries and eight fifties.

Against Pakistan, he has scored 110 runs in three appearances at a strike rate close to 190, with one half-century to his name.

However, his influence in the ongoing tournament has been minimal so far. Sharma fell for a first-ball duck against the USA and missed the Namibia match due to illness, casting doubt over his availability for the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan.