Mohammad Amir calls time on international career again

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir once again announced retirement from international cricket, following footsteps of his friend Imad Wasim who hanged his boots a day earlier.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Mohammad Amir posted on X.

He also extended his gratitude towards his family, fans, friends and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support.

“I would like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and above all my fans for their continuous love and support,” he added.

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “On behalf of the PCB, I extend sincere gratitude to Amir and Imad for their services to Pakistan cricket and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

35-year-old Imad Wasim made his international debut in May 2015 at home against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs across the 130 games in his international career.

Mohammad Amir, the 32-year-old from Gujjar Khan, featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009. Amir took 271 international wickets and had scored 1,179 runs across the three formats.

Amir and Imad have been key members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team over the years and they also represented Pakistan U19 team as part of their development early in their respective careers. Amir was part of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad, while along with Imad, both were integral part of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winning squad.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” a PCB press statement read quoting Mohammad Amir.

“I would like to thank the PCB for always extending the much-needed support over the years and I look forward to watching the team excel. I would also like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me thorough out my career.”