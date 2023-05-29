Mohammad Amir speaks up about his views regarding Babar Azam

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir said he and skipper Babar Azam have mutual respect, dispelling the notion of differences among them.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In an interview with a private news channel, the left-arm fast bowler said Babar Azam was a junior player when he was performing for the Pakistan team.

He lamented about people giving a different angle to a person’s opinion. “They may differ from each other’s, but it does not mean there is a dislike between them,” Amir said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

Mohammad Amir said Babar Azam is a good Test and ODI player, but he has a different opinion about him in the T20 format. The pacer said, as a bowler, the batter may not be a threat to him.

He said he considers Babar Azam the best Pakistan batter of this era, “like Virat Kohli being the best batter of the current generation”.

The bowler believes the skipper will give solid performances if his current form continues.

Related – When will Mohammad Amir be available for Pakistan team?

Mohammad Amir said he commented on his performance. The bowler said people cannot pass judgment on each other’s character.

Mohammad Amir said people may like his compatriot Shaheen Shah Afridi or some may consider him as the better bowler, but it does not mean they are enemies.