Mohammad Amir’s take on India’s stance on Champions Trophy goes viral

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has reacted to reports of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the left-arm pacer termed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision a ‘loss of cricket,’ while calling for replacing India in the tournament if BCCI does not send its team.

“This is the loss of cricket, and this shouldn’t have happened. You can’t make other teams suffer because of one team. It would be better to keep India out of the tournament and add another team in their place. It is kiddish to refuse to play in Pakistan when other teams are ready to compete here,” Mohammad Amir said.

Sources had said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) communicated its concerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after India’s decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for the February- March window next year.

In its letter, the PCB informed the ICC of the Pakistani government’s firm stance on the matter while seeking clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir opined that the cricket governing body should be authorised to take action against a member board if its government politicises the game.

“There should be a rule in place where ICC has the authority to take strict action against a member board of their government who interferes in cricketing matters. Otherwise, every other team will say they will not travel here and there,” the Pakistan pacer said.

Meanwhile, Amir asserted that the PCB would not accept India’s demands and would stay firm on its resolve to hold the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

“It seems the PCB is not going to fall in line this time as Mohsin Naqvi is the country’s interior minister, and he is not going to let Pakistan suffer after spending millions on the upgrades of the stadiums,” he said.