Rizwan opens up on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday broke his silence regarding the uncertainty surrounding India’s travel plans for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The wicketkeeping batter was asked to share his view on the matter as he is set to lead Pakistan in the first PAK v AUS T20I game on Thursday.

Responding to the question, Mohammad Rizwan expressed hope that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

“KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them. This is not our decision, this is PCB’s decision. Whatever decision will take place, hopefully they will all discuss and take the right call,” the Pakistan captain said.

“We are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them,” he added.

Uncertainty surrounds India’s participation in the tournament set for the February- March window next year.

Indian media outlets earlier this month reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it not would send its team to Pakistan.

Earlier today, sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) communicated its concerns to the ICC, informing them of the Pakistani government’s firm stance on the matter.

The PCB in a letter penned to the ICC has sought a clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, as per sources.

In its letter, PCB rejected the hybrid model option for the tournament, making it clear that if India refuses to play in Pakistan, Pakistan will also refrain from competing with the Indian team at any alternate venue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to face Australia in a three-match PAK v AUS T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Days earlier, the Greenshirts won the third and final ODI to clinch their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Pakistan’s momentum in the third PAK v AUS ODI came from a nine-wicket win in Adelaide on Friday after they faced a defeat in the tight series opener on November 4.