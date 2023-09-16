Mohammad Hafeez bats for Babar Azam amid criticism

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez supported captain Babar Azam amid criticism on the latter’s leadership following the side’s elimination from the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament following its defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage fixture. The star batter was questioned about his approach, bowling selection and field settings.

Amid the criticism, Mohammad Hafeez came to Babar Azam’s defence in a private channel’s show. The former cricketer said that blaming the captain alone for the dismal show was not justified.

“If you don’t give credit only to the captain for reaching the final, then don’t blame the defeat only on the captain,” he said. “Throwing blame on a single player will not solve the problem.”

The former all-rounder believes captaincy should not be changed given that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is around the corner. He added that we have to accept that the Asia Cup 2023 campaign was a “failure.”

“We failed in the Asia Cup and we have to accept that. Only when we accept failure will we move towards improvement. There must have been mistakes in our planning as these players have been in the national side for the last two to three years,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan’s chances of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, Mohammad Hafeez said playing the highly anticipated tournament in the country will be a “challenge.” The former all-rounder said the positive results would come when the side play with courage.

Mohammad Hafeez called for the appointment of a spin consultant, given that the side’s performance in that area was “very disappointing.”

He said that Shadab Khan is not performing well because of his participation in T20 leagues.