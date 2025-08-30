Mohammad Haris smashes bat after getting dismissed: Watch Video

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Haris’ bat incident has sparked controversy, when he smashed the bat in frustration upon getting dismissed during the match against the UAE in the T20 tri-series, in Sharjah on August 30, ARY News reported.

Mohammad Haris’ bat incident has sparked controversy over social media and among people.

Muhammad Haris, while playing on one run, was caught by fielder Mohammad Jawadullah, and the wicket was secured by Junaid Siddique.

In a sudden emotional reaction, Muhammad Haris broke the bat on the ground, which was recorded on video and, in no time, circulated on social media platforms, getting mixed reactions from fans.

In the first innings, Pakistan batted first and made a total of 219 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted overs.

Saim Ayub made 69 off 38 balls and remained the top scorer, including seven fours and four sixes, while Hasan Nawaz supported him by securing 56 runs with six sixes and two boundaries.

Other batsmen also played their part, including Mohammad Nawaz made 25 off 15 balls, while Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, and Sahibzada Farhan could not score accordingly.

In the UAE, in bowling, Saghir Khan and Junaid Siddique claimed three wickets each, with Haider Ali adding two scalps to his name.

Mohammad Haris’ bat incident has sparked renewed conversations about sportsmanship, professionalism and emotional regulation in professional cricket, particularly as Pakistan aims for a place in the tri-series final.

Such actions not only cause embarrassment for the batsman, but also damage the reputation of the team and the nation.