Mohammad Haris's comments on Babar Azam go viral; see reactions

Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris irked many after he made a comment on former captain Babar Azam.

Several fans and former cricketers called out Haris after he suggested that the star batter needed to ‘play fast’ in T20 cricket.

During a recent interview with a private media outlet, Mohammad Haris was asked whether Babar Azam should change his batting strategy and work on his strike rate.

Responding to the question, the Pakistan batter said, “Babar Azam needs to play fast in T20.”

The wicketkeeping batter continued, “No doubt, Babar and Rizwan have delivered many performances for Pakistan, but when you want to set a benchmark, you need to give chances to the juniors.”

However, his comments did not sit well with fans of the star batter and former cricketers, who suggested that Mohammad Haris should first focus on his game.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali was among the critics, calling for him to be beaten with a stick.

“If Mohammad Haris says Babar Azam needs improvement, I think Haris should be beaten with a stick. Haris, who are you to speak about Babar Azam?” Basit said during an interview with a local media outlet.

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed also slammed the wicketkeeping batter over his comments on Babar.

“Mohammad Haris, what kind of big player are you that in an interview you’re saying Babar Azam needs to improve his strike rate? Brother, first build your own value, then say something about a world-class player,” Tanveer wrote in a post on X.

Speaking during an interview, former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal also expressed his dismay over the comments on the former Pakistan captain.

It is worth mentioning here that Babar Azam last played for Pakistan in a T20I in December last year.

He and Mohammad Rizwan were sidelined from the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup 2025.