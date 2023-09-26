33.9 C
PCB announces pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s replacement

All-rounder Mubasir Khan has replaced right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for 19th Asian Games, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Asian games will be played in Hangzhou, China from September 28 to October 7, 2023.

Mohammad Hasnain has not fully recovered from the ankle injury and has been ruled out from the upcoming cricketing event.

Mohammad Hasnain's replacement for Asian Games announced

The event will be played in a T20 format and as per the tournament’s rule, Shaheens will feature in the event from the quarter-finals stage scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 October. The semi-finals will be played on 6 October, while the final will take place on 7 October. The match for bronze medal will also take place on Saturday, 7 October.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi

 

