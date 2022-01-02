Watch: Mohammad Hasnain stars on BBL debut as speedster picks three wickets

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain registered an impressive outing in his first-ever Big Bash League appearance for Sydney Thunder.

In a match against Adelaide Strikers, the 21-year-old pacer picked three wickets in a first over which was also a maiden. The right-arm bowler dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells.

Hasnain also became the first bowler to take three wickets in the first over of BBL debut.

He completed his four-over spell with figures of 3/20, helping Thunder to restrict Strikers on 144 while defending 173.

Meanwhile, cricketers around the world showered their worthy praise for the youngster.

Mohammad Hasnain is playing for Sydney Thunder in the tournament that also stars other Pakistani players – including Harris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, and Shadab Khan.

