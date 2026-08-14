Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of National Champions Cup

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the Al Batal Presents University of Lahore National Champions Cup after sustaining an injury to his right middle finger, it was confirmed on Friday.

Nawaz was taken for scans on Thursday, 13 August, which confirmed the injury, ruling him out of action for a minimum of three weeks.

He picked up the injury while fielding for his team Sparco Paints Pakistan Gold in their 12 August fixture against Al Batal Productions Pakistan Blues. He did complete his quota of 10 overs in the game which, Gold lost by six wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

After two weeks, Nawaz will report to PCB’s Sports and Exercise Medicine Department to commence conditioning and progress through the required Return-to-Play (RTP) protocols under medical supervision.