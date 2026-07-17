Mohammad Nawaz sanctioned for breaching ICC Anti-Doping Code

Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been sanctioned for violating the anti-doping rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to ICC, 32-year-old Mohammad Nawaz had tested positive for a Substance of Abuse (Carboxy-THC) under the ICC Anti-Doping Code following a doping test carried out after Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 7 February.

The all-rounder admitted to the offence and demonstrated that the substance had been used out-of-competition, in a manner unrelated to sport performance.

As a result, he has been handed three months of ineligibility, backdated to 1 May 2026, being the date he started a voluntary provisional suspension.

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Further to this, after accepting the sanction and committing to the rehabilitation programme, Nawaz’s provisional suspension has been lifted after having served a two and a half month suspension.

Subject to Mohammad Nawaz completing a substance of abuse rehabilitation programme to the ICC’s satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve the remainder of the three-month period of ineligibility.

In line with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz’s records from the match against the Netherlands on 7 February and in subsequent matches until 1 May 2026 have been disqualified.