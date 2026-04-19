Pakistan Super League team, Rawalpindis captain Mohammad Rizwan has admitted his shortcomings following his side’s defeat to Lahore Qalandars.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Mohammad Rizwan conceded that his personal performance had not been up to the mark, stating that he himself does not believe he currently deserves a place in the team.

He said that his poor form had also affected the team’s overall performance. “I am human, and perhaps there were flaws in my planning. There were shortcomings on my part, which is why I could not deliver a strong performance,” he said, adding that the team’s objective this season is to promote young players within the Rawalpindi side.

Mohammad Rizwan further remarked that it becomes difficult to highlight positives after defeats, but the team continues to look for encouraging signs even after losing seven consecutive matches. He noted that a suitable backup for Shadab Khan has yet to be found, though some players from the squad could emerge as positive additions for Pakistan cricket.

The Rawalpindis captain added that luck may not be on their side, describing cricket as a game of chance where results are not always guaranteed. “With such performances, I do not deserve a place in the team — I say this myself. I have made mistakes, but that does not mean I will lose courage,” he said.

Mohammad Rizwan concluded by saying that cricket is his passion and that he remains deeply committed to the sport.