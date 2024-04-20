Mohammad Rizwan likely to be appointed as Pakistan team vice-captain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday decided to appoint wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of national team, ARY News reported citing sources.

The 31-year-old cricketer Rizwan was earlier appointed as the vice-captain of Pakistan’s T-20 team.

Recently, star batter, Babar Azam, was reappointed as Pakistan captain in the white ball cricket ahead of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand on home soil

Following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023, Babar was removed from the captaincy in all formats with Shaheen taking the realm of the shorter format and Shan Masood becoming Test captain while no skipper for ODIs was announced.

The decision to replace Shaheen Afridi in shorter format came after Pakistan lost the T20I series against New Zealand 4-1 under his captaincy.

It should be noted that Rizwan was recently favoured by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for the post of the skipper instead of left-arm quick Shaheen for the T20 team.