‘Everyone knows what’s happening’: Rizwan after NZ series setback

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan left fans puzzled with his comments after he was asked about the national side’s dismal performances in recent times.

His comments came at the Pakistan Super League captains’ press conference on Thursday, ahead of the PSL 10.

During the presser, Mohammad Rizwan was asked about his views on the ongoing struggles of the Pakistan team in recent times.

Responding to the question, the Pakistan captain said, “Everyone knows what is happening. I want to tell everyone that I do not have the authority to do this. Every person in the Pakistan team has their authority. The selection committee has its own authority. I have my own authority. But the person who has the authority should be answerable.”

Clarifying his earlier statement of not having a role in the selection of the team, Mohammad Rizwan said that the PCB selection committee itself has confirmed their authority in the selection of the squad.

“If I am saying this in front of you, then there should not be a need to make a headline out of it,” the Pakistan captain said.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan progresses in ICC ranking despite NZ series loss

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan team, under the captaincy of Rizwan, crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after losing two out of their three group-stage games.

In the recent New Zealand white-ball tour, the national side was led by allrounder Salman Agha in the T20I series.

However, Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat in the series.

Following the T20I series, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan side was whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand in the ODI series.