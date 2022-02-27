Mohammad Rizwan named Player of PSL 2022

LAHORE: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan’s stunning and consistent performance earned him another rich reward as the top-order batter was named Player of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Rizwan remained a reliable top-order batter for Multan Sultans when he finished the tournament with 546 runs at a strike-rate of 126.68 and led his side to PSL 2022 final.

Mohammad Rizwan also collected the Wicketkeeper of the HBL PSL 2022 award. In 12 matches, he accounted for nine batters behind the stumps.

The home side Lahore Qalandars bagged maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after beating Multan Sultans by 42 runs here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Qalandars have outclassed Multan Sultans’ batting unit, dismissing them all at 138 with the skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi as the top wicket-taking bowler with three wickets.

Other PSL 2022 Awards:

Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan of Islamabad United grabbed the best batter and bowler award respectively. Fakhar scored 588 runs at a strike rate of 153, while Shadab Khan ended the tournament with 19 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 6.47.

Khushdil Shah of the Sultans was declared as an all-rounder of PSL 2022 for his 153 runs at a strike rate of 182 and 16 wickets with an economy-rate of 6.9. He also added the Fielder of HBL PSL 2022 award to his collection.

Individual awards

Player of the PSL 2022 – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (PKR3m)

Umpire of HBL PSL 2022 – Rashid Riaz (PKR3.5m)

TikTok Batter of PSL 2022 – Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) (PKR3.5m)

Bowler of HBL PSL 2022 – Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) (PKR3.5m)

Wicketkeeper of PSL 2022 – Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans (PKR3.5m)

Fielder of HBL PSL 2022 – Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans) (PKR3.5m)

Allrounder of PSL 2022 – Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans) (PKR3.5m)

Emerging Player of PSL 2022 – Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars) (PKR3.5m)

Golootlo Spirit of Cricket Award – Multan Sultans (PKR3.5m)

