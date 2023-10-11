WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan’s hilarious reply about cramps during PakvsSL

Despite battling cramps during his innings, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored a match-winning century against Sri Lanka, in the 8th match of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India.

After receiving the Player of the Match award, the commentator – Simon Doull – asked him about the cramps, Rizwan gave a light-hearted reply which left fans in splits.

The Sri Lankan batting order put a massive total on the board of 344/9 and the bowlers also managed to pick early wickets of Imamul Haq and Babar Azam after that Mohammad Rizwan (131*) and Abdullah Shafique (113) slowly built the partnership of 176 runs, which helped Pakistan to chase the highest ever score in World Cup history.

After keeping for 50 overs in the afternoon, Mohammad Rizwan was at the crease for more than 40 overs – almost 3 hours approximately – as the team lost early wickets in the second innings.

After scoring 90 runs, Rizwan started to suffer from cramps on multiple occasions during the chase, but it did not hold him back from winning the match for his team.

During the interview with Simon Doull, the commentator asked him about the cramps, Rizwan in a light mood said,

“Sometimes it’s cramps, sometimes it’s my acting.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Rizwan expressed satisfaction with winning the second game in their World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka.