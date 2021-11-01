Don’t need to follow Virat Kohli’s fitness routine: Mohammad Shahzad

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad claims that he hits better sixes than Virat Kohli even though not being fit like the Indian captain.

He made the statement in an interview with an Indian news agency.

In an interview, the Afghan cricketer says he does not comprise on eating food, adding that he cannot achieve a fitness routine like Virat Kohli.

The wicketkeeper mentioned that his side will be eager to see Afghanistan against India in their upcoming T20 World Cup group stage fixture in the presence of the Indian captain.

However, Shahzad said that he is working hard on losing weight.

Watch: Kohli performs one-hand push-ups, challenges fans to do the same

The Afghan cricketer, who was banned for a year for doping, asked that what is the need of following such a strict fitness routine when he can hit better sixes than the Indian captain.

The wicketkeeper, who believes that his weight not being an issue, mentioned that his coach Phil Simmons is aware that he can field and bat for 50 overs.

Mohammad Shahzad added that he knows prolific Indian cricketers and says the former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni a close friend. The Afghan cricketer added that he tries to hit the ball like the latter and feels nice to interact with the Indian players.

“They are very warm. I have always looked up to Dhoni and now I have the pleasure of knowing him. I have played against India three-four times and after the match gets over, I have dropped in at Dhoni’s room and chatted for hours,” he added.

