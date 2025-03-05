Shami requests on ICC to reconsider saliva ban on cricket ball

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to “reinstate” the art of reverse swing by lifting the restriction on using saliva to shine the ball.

In the past, pacers frequently used saliva to preserve the shine on one half of the old ball, which aided in reverse swing but the practice was banned after Covid-19 pandemic.

With two new balls being used from either end, this specific style of pace bowling has already completely eliminated the element in ODIs.

Mohammad Shami said that said that reverse swing has suffered big time since the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, appealing to the International Cricket Council to repeal the restriction and ‘reinstate’ the art of reverse swing.

“We are trying to reverse, but you are not getting the use of saliva into the game. We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva, and it will be interesting with the reverse swing,” Mohammad Shami said after Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai.

“I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more to the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper pacers, and I have to shoulder more responsibility,” Mohammad Shami said.

The pacer also spoke about the work-load as the main fast bowler in playing XI in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

“There is a load when you are the one main pacer, and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front,” Mohammad Shami added.